Look: College Football's 12 Most-Watched Games Last Year

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

There's a reason so many programs are looking to jump to the Big Ten or SEC.

On Wednesday, "The Field of 12" podcast revealed the 12 most-watched college football games of the 2021 season. And to no one's surprise, 10 of the 12 involved an SEC or B1G team.

Ohio State and Michigan's instant classic at The Big House took the top spot. And overall, the Wolverines were one of the biggest TV draws with three of the sport's top five games last season.

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide also had three games on the list. Two of which landed in the bottom five of the top 10.

College football fans reacted to the list on social media.

"Ha, well, this is your answer why there will end up being two conferences," one user replied.

"I’m no Michigan football hater (unless they are playing Notre Dame)," another said. "I actually like Jim Harbaugh. I wouldn’t have guessed Wolverines would have 3 games in Top 10 most watched games. I think out of the 3, I only watched part of the Mich/Ohio St game."

"See a trend?" a Wolverines podcast asked. "Only two of these games didn't involve the Big 12 or SEC."

Expect even bigger numbers once the conferences expand.