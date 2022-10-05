Look: College Football's 3 Most Dominant Teams This Season

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When it comes to the top college football team's of the 2022 season, three blue blood programs have separated themselves from the pack.

According to CBS Sports, the programs with the highest point differential thus far are Alabama (+189), Ohio State (+170) and Michigan (+169).

Had it not been for the last couple weeks, Georgia would likely be on that list as well. But back-to-back wins against lesser opponents that were closer than they should have been have forced the Bulldogs star to fall a bit.

Michigan has looked very strong out of the gates. Though they're strength of schedule to start the year has forced some to question if Jim Harbaugh's squad is legit.

One ESPN college football writer believes the winner of The Game between Ohio State and UM could ultimately decide who wins the national title.

If they keep this up, that could very well hold true.