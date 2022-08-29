Look: College Football's 6 Longest Active Losing Streaks

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the kickoff of the Virginia Tech Hokies versus Duke Blue Devils game at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

How hard is it to win in major college football? Just ask these teams.

With the CFB season kicking off in just a few short days, a number of FBS programs are riding losing streaks entering into the new year.

On Monday, FOX College Football shared the longest of those streaks, with one team already extending its dry spell in Week 0.

Per FOX, Florida International holds the longest such streak at 11.

With Duke and Indiana tied for second at eight losses a piece and Nebraska, Stanford and Temple all sitting at seven.

FIU has won just one game dating back to 2020. The Golden Panthers will get their first crack at doubling that when they host Bryant on Thursday night.