Look: College Football's Most 'Miserable' Fan Base Named

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Things are going from bad to worse for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program.

On Sunday, the Tigers topped Dan Wolken's weekly "Misery Index" rankings. With the USA Today writer saying that Harsin has turned Auburn into "a bad and boring football team."

Things will probably get better for Auburn at some point, but for now the Tigers are No. 1 in the Misery Index, a weekly measurement of which fan bases are feeling the most angst about the state of their favorite program.

Continuing:

Auburn’s biggest problem is not necessarily losing 41-12 to Penn State. Make no mistake, it’s not good. The worst Auburn team you’ve ever seen should not lose by 29 points at home to the best Penn State team James Franklin could possibly put together. But it’s not the first or last time Auburn will have a bad day on the football field. The more pressing issue for Auburn right now is in the recruiting rankings where [the Tigers] rank No. 62 in the country, just behind Washington State, Oklahoma State and Missouri.

Auburn is just 2-6 in its last eight games under Harsin. They'll try to build any sort of positive momentum they can with a game against Missouri on Saturday.