Look: College GameDay Announces Historic Week 9 Destination

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and have had some incredible, but the best is still yet to come. For ESPN College GameDay, they're looking to make next week an historic one.

On Sunday, College GameDay announced that they are heading to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi for the big SWAC showdown between Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers and conference rival Southern University.

It will be the 66th meeting meeting between the two HBCUs. Jackson State will be eyeing their second straight win over the Jaguars in hopes of securing their first winning streak in the rivalry series in a decade.

This will be the first time in nearly 15 years that College GameDay will be on campus for a matchup between HBCUs. But there's little denying that Jackson State have earned their time in the national spotlight.

The biggest story in Jackson, Mississippi has been head coach Deion Sanders, who has transformed the program - and by extension all HBCUs - with his superb recruiting and the wins that have gone along with it.

Following their win over Campbell yesterday, the Tigers are 7-0 and quickly closing in on their second straight trip to the SWAC title game.

More interestingly is the fact that Sanders is getting almost daily mention as a top head coaching candidate for some of the Power Five jobs that are opening up. For a coach with no experience coaching in the NFL or FBS, he could be on the verge of doing something unprecedented.

College GameDay will be live from Jackson, Mississippi at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.