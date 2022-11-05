Look: College GameDay's Musical Guest Went Viral

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Megan Moroney performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 09, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Scott Legato/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a massive showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country.

No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 1 Tennessee in what promises to be the best game of the weekend. Before the action kicks off, though, College GameDay took center stage.

During the show, the college football talk fell by the wayside for a moment. Singer Megan Moroney performed her hit song, Tennessee Orange, during the show and fans couldn't get enough.

"Megan Moroney really timed the arc of Tennessee Orange perfectly," one fan said.

"I love Megan Moroney’s song, but I will never be that girl, I’d rather die than wear something other than Tennessee orange," added another.

The Georgia graduate admitted the song is about someone she met who went to Tennessee. Despite that, she was decked out in Bulldogs gear and will be cheering for Georgia today.