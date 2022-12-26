Look: College Gymnast's Racy Christmas Video Goes Viral

Olivia Dunne/IG.

Olivia Dunne knows how to get eyeballs on social media.

This Christmas, the LSU Tigers All-American gymnast is trending on social media for her racy video.

Dunne decided to wrap herself in wrapping paper - underneath the Christmas tree - for her fans.

Check it out.

That's one way to connect with your fans, I suppose.

Dunne has millions of followers across her social media platforms. She's landed some huge endorsement deals over the past couple of months, as well.

If there's one thing Dunne does well outside of gymnastics (where she's an All-American) it's getting eyeballs on social media.