Look: College Quarterback's Proposal To Girlfriend Is Going Viral

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Earlier this month, former Oregon and current Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough announced his engagement to girlfriend Jordan Wormdahl.

"FOR LIFE🤍," Shough said in a post on Instagram. "I love you so much. I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you to @thackerjewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!"

According to a new report, Shough used an NIL deal with the jeweler to help him propose. That would make sense considering he mentioned the store on his social media channels.

"Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough used an NIL deal with Thacker Jewelry in Lubbock to propose to his girlfriend," Front Office Sports said in a tweet.

The pair appears to have met at Oregon, where Shough was the starting quarterback and Wormdahl was on the soccer team.

Coaches and fans might be complaining about NIL deals, but it's making moments like this possible.

Congratulations to the happy couple!