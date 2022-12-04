Look: College Swimmer Shares Racy Pool Photo

Andreea Dragoi, a collegiate swimmer, continues to turn heads on social media.

The San Jose State University swimmer has been building a pretty big following on social media.

Dragoi has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. She's been going viral over the past week.

It's not hard to see why.

Dragoi has been sharing some viral pool-side photos on her Instagram account.

The college swimmer's following is only going to grow from here, in all likelihood.