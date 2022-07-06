Look: College Volleyball Coach Fired After Controversial Decision

04 MAY 2013: General view during the Division I Men’s Volleyball Championship held at Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, CA. University of California Irvine defeated Brigham Young University 3-0 to win the national title. Alex Gallardo/NCAA Photos via Getty Images NCAA Photos/Getty Images

A college volleyball coach has been fired following an investigation into her controversial conduct.

Grambling State hired Chelsey Lucas as its volleyball coach in February. However, just a few months later, the program made the decision to terminate her contract after an investigation.

The decision from the school came three months after her controversial move to cut the team's scholarship players. "The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program," the school said in a statement. "Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation."

Here's more about the situation, via ESPN:

Less than two months into her new role, Lucas informed all 12 returning scholarship players she would not be renewing their scholarships for the fall 2022 season, leaving many players stunned. In a statement released April 7 through Grambling's athletic department, Lucas said, "I met with my team, each student-athlete, individually to discuss my plans moving forward with the Grambling State University volleyball program. My decision was to not bring back some of the current student-athletes on the team. While student-athletes are granted athletic scholarships, a scholarship is not guaranteed and not binding, per NCAA rules and regulations."

Not long after her decision, the school announced an independent review of allegations involving the program.

Now the school is looking for another new head coach.