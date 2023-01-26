Look: Colts Have 5-Word Reaction To Frank Reich Hire

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers officially hired their new head coach on Thursday.

They decided to hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich over interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Reich is back in the game after he was let go by the Colts a little over halfway through the 2022 season. The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time of his firing.

He now returns to the Panthers after he was their quarterback during the 1995 season. Upon seeing that, the Colts' official Twitter account tweeted out a nice message to Reich.

"Congratulations to this good man!" the tweet read.

Reich coached the Colts for five seasons and compiled a 40-33-1 record. He also led them to the playoffs in two of those seasons.

He'll now join a Panthers team that's trying to turn it around. They haven't made the playoffs since 2017 when they lost to the New Orleans Saints in the first round.