Look: Colts Officially Announce Carson Wentz’s Jersey Number

Dating back to his freshman season with North Dakota State in 2012, Carson Wentz has always been No. 11. Now for the first time in his career, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will don a new number in 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts officially announced Wentz’ No. 2 jersey selection.

It’s good two see you in Blue, Carson. 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/0ttvWO7xWp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2021

While the original Philadelphia-Indianapolis trade was announced earlier in the offseason, the deal was finally made official when the new league year started at 4 p.m. E.T. today. With Wentz now officially a member of the Colts’ organization, the team wasted no time in announcing their quarterback’s new number.

Wentz reportedly approached rising second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman about handing over the No. 11 jersey, but Pittman refused. With little resistance, Wentz accepted the young receivers wishes and selected a new jersey number. The new No. 2 is likely a combination of each digit in his previous number (1+1=2).

“Yeah, so I spoke to [Wentz] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in — and he was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway,'” Pittman told TMZ Sports. “He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

Maybe a new number and a new start is just what Wentz needs.

In 2020, the fifth-year quarterback had by far the worst season of his career — leading the league in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) through 12 games. Near the end of the season, the long-time Philly starter was benched for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also wears the No. 2. Whether there’s any connection there remains to be seen.

With his Philadelphia QB drama now behind him, Wentz will look to capitalize on a fresh start in Indianapolis.