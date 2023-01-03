Look: Colts Player Called Out For 'Dirty' Hit On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Giants great Carl Banks is firing back at the Colts and interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

After Saturday called out Kayvon Thibodeaux for his post-sack celebration next to an injured Nick Foles, Banks pointed to another moment in Sunday's game.

"I assume *coach* Saturday thought this was in good taste," the two-time Super Bowl champ tweeted.

Fans reacted to Banks' viral tweet.

"Are you seriously okay with what 5 did?" a fan asked.

"Is there a better Twitter read than posts from Carl Banks?" another said.

"Giants fans talking s--- all over Twitter because they’re team is relevant for the first time in 7 years," another user tweeted. "I have no room to talk as a Colts fan, but just calm down Giants fans."

"Definitely a cheap shot..."

"Saturday is a joke."

"Bro I just know y'all ain't talking about good taste. What Thibodeaux did was way worse," another user replied.

Saturday has said that he wishes Colts offensive lineman "retaliated" when they saw Thibodeaux's actions.