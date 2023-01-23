Look: Comedian Makes Despicable Joke About Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

People will mock and offend just about anyone for clout these days and one controversial comedian decided to make Bills safety Damar Hamlin the butt of his recent joke.

At a recent Christian church event called "ReAwaken America," the comedian the church hired did a segment where he mocked flu shots and vaccines before bringing Hamlin's cardiac arrest episode into the bit. He pantomimed falling onto his face and stayed motionless on the floor for a little bit, drawing laughs from the crowd.

The comedian then got up and decried being called a "crazy conspiracy theorist" for suggesting that people who take vaccines or flu shots are more susceptible to cardiac arrest. But apparently it's a belief shared by all of the laughing members of the audience.

The comedian and the event itself are being hammered on social media for acting so cruelly towards Hamlin given that he could have died on the field were it not for a half hour of on-field medical treatment:

"I watched that entire clip waiting for a joke that never came. But the audience laughed the entire time. It's a good thing they took lead out of gas, I just wished it happened sooner," one user replied.

"I thought that he sucked before, but to mock Hamlin at the end shows just how much he sucks and how heartless the audience is. Humm, what happened to 'love thy neighbor?'" wrote another.

"He isn't saying anything clever, he isn't making any salient points with his comedy. He could be talking about anything. This is the equivalent of a schoolyard fight where you say something and the other person repeats your words back to you in a mocking tone of voice," a third wrote.

Despicable stuff, but it's good to see that the wider world agrees.