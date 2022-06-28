Look: Commanders Star Reacts To The Terry McLaurin News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders made headlines on Tuesday when they inked star receiver Terry McLaurin to a new three-year extension.

McLaurin was set to be a free agent next year and the Commanders had no interest in him getting to that point. They gave him $71 million over those three years as McLaurin is set to be one of the league's highest-paid receivers.

The deal also includes a $28 million signing bonus, which is the largest bonus given to a wideout in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One of his teammates is super stoked about this new deal. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen called into 106.7 The Fan out of Washington DC to celebrate the deal.

During the interview, Allen said that McLaurin's value to the team was "too important to let him go."

Allen makes a strong point, especially from the "on the field" perspective. McLaurin has racked up over 3,000 receiving yards since joining the Commanders and has back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards heading into the 2022-23 season.

He'll now go for three seasons of 1,000+ yards or more when the season kicks off in September.