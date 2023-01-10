Look: Commitment Prediction Made For No. 1 QB Dylan Raiola

Just last month, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his decommitment from from Ohio State.

The No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class, Raiola initially committed to Ohio State back in May. In the days leading up to his decommitment, Raiola removed Ohio State from his social media accounts.

Just a few days later he was back on the open market. So, where will the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation commit to next?

Well, if recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong is correct, the Georgia Bulldogs dynasty won't be ending any time soon.

".@SWiltfong247 now predicting No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, QB Dylan Raiola, will commit to Georgia. Would be nice to see that program catch a break for once..." college football analyst Jim Weber noted.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class still has plenty of time to make his decision.

For now, though, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are looking good - just hours after winning their second national title.