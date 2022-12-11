Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too.

The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed.

Williams received 544 of the first-place votes and a total of 2,031 points. Duggan finished second with 188 first-place votes and 1,420 points.

Here's a complete look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting results:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finishes third, followed by Stetson Bennett, Hendon Hooker, Bryce Young, Blake Corum, Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Drake Maye.

Congratulations to Caleb Williams on a tremendous season.

He and the USC Trojans play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.