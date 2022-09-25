Look: Concerning Photo Emerges Of Mac Jones' Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There's a chance that Mac Jones suffered a serious injury on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England Patriots quarterback couldn't put any weight on his leg as he was heading to the locker room after the game. He was reportedly "screaming in pain" according to Greg Bedard.

So far, there's been no update from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Jones. The team will be hoping that it's not serious, especially since he's one of, if not their best player.

If Jones does have to miss some time, Brian Hoyer would come in and start.

The Patriots are currently 2-2 overall and are set for a showdown next Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

We'll have to see if Jones will be available.