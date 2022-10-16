Look: Concerning Video Emerges Of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't looking like himself through a quarter-and-a-half of action against the Jets.

The Packers offense has looked less than crisp. And at one moment in the first half, the four-time MVP could be seen tending to the thumb injury that he reportedly came into the game nursing.

"Is Rodgers okay?" Dov Kleiman asked.

Fans reacted to the concerning video on social media.

"It’s ok, he will do his own research and figure it out," one user commented.

"He's playing bad and likes attention," another replied.

"Is this a rhetorical question?

"Nope," another said. "In every sense of the word."

"Questions that need no time stamp," another tweeted.

Rodgers and the Packers have yet to put any points on the board vs. the Jets defense and nearly started the game with a Sauce Gardner pick-six that got called back.

No. 12's thumb will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the game continues.