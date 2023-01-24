Look: Conor McGregor Has Responded To Disturbing Allegations

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will meet boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, troubling allegations arose against former UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

An Irish woman claimed that McGregor allegedly punched her and threatened to drown her at a party in July on his boat. Ultima Hora, a newspaper in Spain reported the matter is under investigation in Ibiza.

The woman said she attended McGregor's birthday on July 16 at an Ibiza club. She claims to have been invited onto McGregor's yacht, but he got "surprisingly aggressive and violent with her the next morning.

He allegedly punched her and threatened to drown her before the woman jumped into the water to escape.

According to ESPN, McGregor has denied the allegations.

"Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat," McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN on Tuesday in a statement.

ESPN noted an Ibiza judge will take statements from the woman and witnesses and then make a decision on whether McGregor will be cited for a felony.