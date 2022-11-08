Look: Conor McGregor Posts, Then Deletes Cryptic Video

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mixed martial arts fans have been waiting for Conor McGregor's eventual return back into the UFC.

Earlier this week, it seemed like that return could be near. He posted a cryptic - and very creepy - video to social media using an ape filter.

In the video he said, "I told you I'd be back," along with an evil laugh. He eventually deleted the video from his social media accounts, but the internet had already seen the video.

MMA Junkie explained why McGregor might not be coming back any time soon.

“I told you I’d be back” could mean anything, but the chances that it means a UFC comeback is imminent are slim. That’s because McGregor currently isn’t in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which is required of all UFC athletes. In order to return to the cage, he’d have to first spend six months in the program.

Fans might have to wait a bit longer before he comes back, but a fight might be in his future this year or next.