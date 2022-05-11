Look: Controversial Best Running Backs Of All-Time List Goes Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Lists are often made to divide. Sometimes rankings can be so polarizing that controversial decisions seem intentionally construed to draw attention.

If that was the case with this list of the NFL's top-25 running backs, mission accomplished.

Let's just say Twitter users did not agree with the order crafted below.

Tiki Barber at No. 8 would draw enough attention without the tweet mistakenly using a picture of his brother, cornerback Ronde Barber.

Mike Alstott averaged 3.7 yards per carry without a single 1,000-yard season. He ranks ahead of Jim Brown, a deserving No. 1 candidate who earned three MVP awards in nine seasons while averaging 1,645 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns per year.

Considering he's seventh in all-time rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns behind Emmitt Smith, it's absurd to see LaDainian Tomlinson miss the cut entirely behind Ahman Green, Deuce McAllister, and Mark Ingram.

Curtis Martin and Marcus Allen are also notable omissions. Roger Craig wasn't better than Marshall Faulk, and neither was "Rodger Craig."

What else stands out from this list, and who are the real best running backs of all time?