Look: Controversial College Mascot Ranking Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: The Syracuse Orange mascot with the cheerleaders during a game against the USC Trojans at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

On Friday morning a ranking of college mascots for the 2022 season started going viral on social media.

Big Game Boomer, a Twitter account that consistently posts controversial rankings, was back at it again today. LSU took the top spot with Mike The Tiger getting No. 1 in the rankings.

Big Red of Western Kentucky, Otto the Orange of Syracuse, The Duck of Oregon and Raider Red of Texas Tech rounded out the top five. Sitting justing outside the top five was Brutus of Ohio State.

Here's the full list:

Perhaps the most notable ranking came with the Nittany Lion of Penn State. One of the most recognizable mascots in college athletics sits at No. 51 on the list - behind the likes of the Stanford Tree and Georgia Tech mascot Buzz.

Notre Dame's Leprechaun is also underrepresented on the list.

What other rankings stick out?