Look: Controversial Kyrie Irving Message Goes Viral Tuesday

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to making headlines for his controversial opinions - on a multitude of topics.

The Brooklyn Nets star was back in the headlines this morning. In his sights this time was the latest vaccine mandate put forth by New York mayor Eric Adams, who announced he’s ending the private employer vaccine mandate but keeping it for city workers.

It's safe to say Kyrie doesn't agree with the decision. He took to Twitter this morning to call the "enforced vaccine/pandemic" one of the biggest human rights violations in history.

"If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired," he said. "This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history."

New York is among the strictest cities in the country with its vaccine mandates. Irving was forced to miss the majority of the 2021-22 season as he remained unvaccinated.

He played in just 29 games for the Nets as the team flamed out in the playoffs.