Look: Controversial NFL Head Coach Rankings Goes Viral

Pro Football Focus is known to cause some debate when it comes to some of their rankings. And the latest one pertaining to the best NFL coaches in 2022 was no different.

In PFF's top 10, there was no Sean McVay, Sean McDermott or Mike Tomlin to be found. But it did include the curious additions of Kliff Kingsbury and Mike McCarthy.

The controversial rankings definitely got a reaction from NFL fans on social media.

"Did Kliff Kingsbury's parents do this?" asked Matt Verderame.

"Kliff Kingsbury has a losing record in the NFL," laughed Allan Bell.

"Clown list."

"What in God’s name is Kliff Kingsbury doing here??" asked another user. "Over McVay and Tomlin?! Top 5?!?"

"Kliff? Lol."

"Funniest thing I’ve seen on Twitter today," commented another. "Carroll’s headset hasn’t been plugged in since 2014."

"I can’t take this list seriously if McCarthy is on it."

"This why any graph or stats that have PFF attached to them I just immediately dismiss," another user replied.

"Kingsbury, Carroll, McCarthy out. Tomlin, McVay, McDermott in," tweeted another.

Shoutout to the high placement of John Harbaugh though.