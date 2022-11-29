Look: Controversial Offside Call On United States Goal

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team was so close to a 2-0 lead in their win-or-go-home away against Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before halftime, Tim Weah appeared to have scored, but it was ruled by VAR that he was offside. Here's a look at the play:

It's hard to tell, but it looks like Weah's kneecap is just offside here. Had it not been, the U.S. would be up by two right now, instead of one.

Here's another look:

Even though this goal was overturned, the USMNT is still in the driver's seat right now. All they need to do is play a good second half with the lead and they'll be on to the round of 16 against the Netherlands.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on FOX.