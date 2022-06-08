Look: Controversy With Celtics Hoop Before Game 3

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: A general view of TD Garden during Game Seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on May 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A funny incident transpired during warmups for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

The Warriors were trying to shoot around but warmups had to be paused because the hoop was apparently too high. It wasn't at its usual 10 feet.

The NBA world had some clever reactions to this hilarious video.

The Celtics and the Warriors are set to play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston as the latter looks to take back home-court advantage.

The two teams split the first two games in California as Boston won Game 1 and then Golden State won Game 2.

Luckily, it's unlikely that this little incident will have any bearing on how the game plays out.

Tip-off from Boston will be at 9 p.m. ET and the game will be televised by ABC.