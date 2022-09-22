Look: Cool C.J. Stroud Practice Moment Goes Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Heisman trophy frontrunner C.J. Stroud continues to endear himself to the college football world.

After the Buckeyes' practice on Wednesday, the star quarterback stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with some active members of the U.S. military.

Take a look at the clip here:

As expected, Stroud is off to a fantastic start in his 2022 season. The junior quarterback has logged 941 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions on 62/85 passing through his first three games of the year — leading Ohio State to a dominant 3-0 record.

Stroud is widely considered a top quarterback option and projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud and the No. 3 Buckeyes will look to continue their unbeaten streak with a Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday night.