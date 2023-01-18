Look: Coolest 'Body Paint' Photos Of McKenna Berkley

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will come out in just a few months. However, for those that can't wait, let's take a look back at one of the more memorable SI Swimsuit moments.

Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint. It's a fan favorite portion of the shoot and one model's shoot stands out.

One of the models to join the select few was McKenna Berkley. As part of the model search, Berkley made her rookie debut for SI Swimsuit in 2017 and had an iconic shoot.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

After learning she'd be part of the shoot in 2017, Berkley couldn't help but take to social media.

"I AM SO EXCITED to announce that I am part of @si_swimsuit 2017 model search!!! Working for SI has been my goal since I was little. I can't begin to describe how I feel right now! Being part of a magazine that celebrates such strong confident women is a dream come true. Thank you @mj_day for this once in a lifetime opportunity. It is such an honor to be featured next to all these beautiful iconic women. Thank you to everyone at SI who made me feel like family, it was such a privilege to work with you."

