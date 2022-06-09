Look: Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Huge Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just a few months after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams are wasting no time locking down their elite players.

Earlier this week, the Rams signed star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. While the deal didn't add any more years to the contract, it made him the richest non-quarterback in NFL history.

Just a few days later, the team locked up star wide receiver Cooper Kupp with a significant contract extension as well. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp sign a three-year, $80 million contract extension.

The contract includes $75 million guaranteed and is worth $110 million over the five years of the deal.

"The Los Angeles Rams made a childhood vision a reality when they showed their belief in me on draft day...and today they showed continued faith. For that, I want to thank the Kroenke family, the front office, and Coach McVay," Kupp said in a statement.

"My family, Anna, June, Cypress. Thank you for your willingness to allow me to play the game I love to the utmost. More than anyone else you understand the sacrifices to compete at the highest level and you choose to join me in it as well," he said in a statement to his family.

Kupp put together one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history when he racked up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.