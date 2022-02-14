Look: Cooper Kupp’s College Highlight Reel Going Viral

Cooper Kupp’s rise to fame may have begun in the NFL, but he started abusing opposing defenses all the way back during his college days at Eastern Washington.

An old highlight reel of Kupp’s Eastern Washington days is making the rounds today. It’s insane. Kupp was toying with opposing defenses back in college, and these weren’t just FCS teams.

Kupp made defenses, like Oregon’s back in 2015, look silly. In fact, Kupp made a name for himself at the college level when he caught 15 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-42 loss to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in the 2015 season opener.

Take a look at some of Kupp’s best college highlights in the video below.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was one of the greatest WRs in FCS history at @EWUFootball 🔥 (via @CFB_History) pic.twitter.com/dLYixbpb58 — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 14, 2022

How did Cooper Kupp fly so under the radar throughout his entire football upbringing?

Kupp wasn’t even in some recruiting data bases coming out of high school. He wound up at Eastern Washington, kept grinding and became a star. He didn’t earn much respect leading up to his NFL Draft, though. The Rams took a chance on the FCS star in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Years later, Kupp is the 2022 Super Bowl MVP and will soon get a ring to prove it. What a journey it’s been.