Look: Cooper Rush Joined An Elite Club Monday Night

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got their second straight win without quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday night against the New York Giants.

They went into MetLife Stadium and took down the Giants, 23-16 to get to 2-1 overall. They're only one game out of first place heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

This win also had a little bit of history involved. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as a starting quarterback and became just the third quarterback in franchise history to win the first three starts of his career.

The other two quarterbacks with that accomplishment? The legendary Roger Staubach and former head coach Jason Garrett.

Rush has been everything the Cowboys have wanted him to be since he took over for Prescott. In two games, he's thrown for 450 yards and two touchdowns while also taking care of the football.

He looks likely to get at least one more start before Prescott is potentially ready to return.

Kickoff for Commanders-Cowboys will be at 1 p.m. ET.