Look: Cordarrelle Patterson Just Made NFL History Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

For the past decade, Atlanta Falcons return man Cordarrelle Patterson has consistently been one of the best kick returners in the NFL. But today, he made history and now owns a major NFL record.

During the first half of today's game against the Chicago Bears, Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a Falcons touchdown. In doing so, he broke the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns.

The touchdown was Patterson's first on special teams since joining the Falcons 2021. More notably, it was the ninth kickoff return TD of his career, breaking the record previously shared by himself, Devin Hester and Leon Washington.

The Falcons are also the fourth team that Patterson has recorded a kick return touchdown for. Suffice it to say, he's money almost no matter where he goes.

Cordarrelle Patterson was the 29th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2013 NFL Draft but struggled to make an impact as a wide receiver. His immediate impact came on special teams, where he recorded two touchdowns as a rookie, two more in 2015 and a fifth in 2016.

Patterson also recorded a touchdown in three straight years - one with the Patriots in 2018 and one in 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago Bears.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection.

Canton probably won't come calling, but it may be a long while before anyone challenges his new record.