Look: Corey Conners Hits Hole-In-One At No. 6 At The Masters

Today marks the third round of the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National — and with it comes the second ace of the week.

On the par-3 sixth hole, Corey Conners struck a perfect nine iron towards the pin. Playing a slight right-to-left draw, the ball took a couple bounces before dropping in for the hole in one.

Here’s a clip of the shot:

With this ace, the 29-year-old Canadian moved to 3-under on the day and 5-under for the tournament — propelling him to third place on the leaderboard tied with four other golfers. Looking for his first major win, the one-time PGA Tour winner will look to use this momentum to make a late-round push this weekend. At last year’s Masters, Conners finished tied for 10th place.

The first and only other hole in one of the tournament took place on Thursday’s opening round when Tommy Fleetwood aced the par-3 16th at Augusta.

Conners currently sits five shots back from tournament leader Justin Rose at 8-under. The final pairing of Rose and Masters rookie Will Zalatoris (6-under) teed off at 2:20 p.m. ET this afternoon.