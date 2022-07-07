Look: Courtroom Photo Of Brittney Griner Is Going Viral

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the courtroom this Thursday. While there's no official update on her trial at the moment, the All-Star made a statement by walking in with a powerful image in her hand.

Griner walked into a Moscow courtroom this Thursday morning with a photo of her wife, Cherelle, in her hand.

The picture that's going viral on social media appears to be a screenshot of Cherelle's recent TV interviews.

Those in the courtroom with cameras managed to capture a few pictures of Griner on Thursday.

Cherelle recently stated that President Joe Biden and Co. haven't read Brittney's letter. On Wednesday, the White House issued a statement on this matter.

"The president called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the White House said, via ABC News.

Griner's detention in Russia has been extended through Dec. 20. If she's convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.