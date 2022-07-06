Look: Cover Announced For NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

Seven combined championships, 10 gold medals, two legends. On Wednesday morning, 2K announced the cover athletes for the "WNBA Edition" of the upcoming NBA 2K23 game.

And this year, Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will be joined by former UConn teammate and Seattle Storm floor general Sue Bird.

This marks the second time 2K will drop a "WNBA Edition" for the popular video game series. NBA 2K22 featured six-time All-Star Candace Parker on the cover.

Paired with the cover reveal, 2K also announced that it will be partnering with Bird and Taurasi to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports, which will pay youth basketball sign-up fees for 550 girls from low-income families across the nation.

On Tuesday, 2K revealed that there will be a special "Michael Jordan Edition" and "Championship Edition" with His Airness gracing the cover on both games; marking the fourth time MJ has been a 2K cover athlete.

Fans looking to secure a copy with the WNBA's all-time scoring and assist leaders will have to look to GameStop. Like last year, the WNBA launch will be exclusive to the longtime video game retailer.

Pre-orders begin Thursday, July 7. Per 2K, NBA 2K23 "WNBA Edition" pre-orders will include exclusive jerseys for Bird and Taurasi as in-game bonus content.