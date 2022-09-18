Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Ready For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to shake off their Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team's cheerleaders also look to be ready.
Claire Wolford, a veteran member of the squad, posted a message for the Cincinnatti Bengals on her Instagram a few hours before kickoff.
"Smile almost as bright as these stars for Game Day," she wrote.
Wolford's weekly IG posts and messages have become a tradition at this point.
The Bengals, Dallas' opponent today, are also coming off a Week 1 loss. They lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime, 23-20.
Kickoff for this contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by CBS.