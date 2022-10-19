Look: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Message Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are teasing fans with their latest post about star quarterback Dak Prescott.

After missing the last five games with a broken thumb, it certainly seems like he'll be back this weekend. Earlier today, the Cowboys announced Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field.

But that's not all. This afternoon, the team put out a new tweet, showing a thumbs up emoji decked out in Prescott's No. 4 band.

Check it out.

The message seems to suggest that Dak will be the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Dak's return couldn't come at a better time as the Lions are one of the worst defenses in the league. In fact, the Lions are on pace to have one of the statistically worst teams in league history.

How will Prescott perform in his first game back?