Look: Cowboys Fans Are Depressed About Today's Anniversary

Today marks the eight-year anniversary of "Dez caught it."

On this day eight years ago, Cowboys fans were left in a state of extreme anger and confusion when officials ruled that Dez Bryant did not complete a near-touchdown catch during the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff game.

This catch would've set the Cowboys up for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Green Bay Packers won the game 26-21.

This play still haunts Cowboys Nation to this day.

"Nobody will ever be able to tell me this wasn’t a catch…" one fan wrote.

"Dallas probably wins the Super Bowl that season," another said.

"Will never be over this. @DezBryant caught it," another added.

"Absolute robbery. Never forget this play," another wrote.

Eight years later and this is still one of the most controversial calls in NFL history. There's no question that Dallas fans are going to remember this play for countless more years to come.