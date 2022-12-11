Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming.

Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and that the Minnesota Vikings are a better team than they are.

"They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys! And are the Cowboys contenders or pretenders? History states that they are pretenders!" Gronkowski said.

Cowboys fans immediately cried foul with many pointing out that the Cowboys literally beat the Vikings in a blowout earlier this season. Some wanted to point out that Gronkowski is a fraud for never winning anything without Tom Brady as his quarterback.

But today's Cowboys-Texans game is largely justifying Rob Gronkowski's belief. The Cowboys went into halftime trailing the last-place Texans 20-17.

Maybe the Cowboys will put it all together in the second half, but the fact that they're trailing against a team that has so little talent and has been so bad all season is a terrible look - and doesn't bode well for them down the stretch.

There's still a lot of game to play and a lot of season left even if the Cowboys do struggle today. This game isn't the end-all-be-all of their season.

Is Rob Gronkowski right? Are the Cowboys just pretenders?