Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well.

One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called.

The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime by three, 31-28, after kicker Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal with less than two minutes left.

It came directly after the Cowboys went for it on 4th down inside the Packers' 40-yard line and were stopped.

The Cowboys are now 6-3 heading into their next massive game on Nov. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings. On the other hand, the Packers were able to snap their five-game losing streak and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Cowboys fans will likely be hopeful about getting better officiating for next week's game.