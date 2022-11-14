Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty
Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well.
One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called.
The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime by three, 31-28, after kicker Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal with less than two minutes left.
It came directly after the Cowboys went for it on 4th down inside the Packers' 40-yard line and were stopped.
The Cowboys are now 6-3 heading into their next massive game on Nov. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings. On the other hand, the Packers were able to snap their five-game losing streak and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
Cowboys fans will likely be hopeful about getting better officiating for next week's game.