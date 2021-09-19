Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Los Angeles Today

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on the road today, but it probably feels like a home game for America’s Team.

Videos and photos of Cowboys fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles have gone viral on social media this afternoon.

While there are a good number of Chargers fans in attendance, the Cowboys probably out-number them in support.

There are some Cowboys fans here. pic.twitter.com/M1KPAP1mqe — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2021

Something to keep an eye on for the TV broadcast: the number of Cowboys fans in attendance. Walking into SoFi Stadium, the breakdown of jerseys/hats/t-shirts might have been 70-30 Cowboys. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 19, 2021

Cowboys fans louder at Chargers stadium than at home — Leonhart (@LeonhartYT) September 19, 2021

It’s early, but it’s about 50 Cowboys fans to every 1 Chargers fan outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/fVeAmXVOQQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 19, 2021

The Cowboys normally draw well on the road, especially in Southern California where they hold training camp, but one Cowboy official said this was the most fans he has ever seen for a Cowboys road game. pic.twitter.com/EebbDvmuxT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 19, 2021

Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper reports that the home team still has a significant amount of support inside of the stadium, though.

“I got a 55-45% split at SoFi Stadium in favor of Cowboys fans. Plenty of powder blue out there. Fans just erupted for Justin Herbert. This is the first and last time I will comment on the crowd. Let’s watch some football,” he tweeted.

The Cowboys gave their fans something to cheer about early, as the NFC East franchise took a 7-0 lead over the Chargers on the first drive of the game.

The Dallas at Los Angeles contest is airing on CBS on Sunday afternoon.