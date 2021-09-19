The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Los Angeles Today

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on the road today, but it probably feels like a home game for America’s Team.

Videos and photos of Cowboys fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles have gone viral on social media this afternoon.

While there are a good number of Chargers fans in attendance, the Cowboys probably out-number them in support.

Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper reports that the home team still has a significant amount of support inside of the stadium, though.

“I got a 55-45% split at SoFi Stadium in favor of Cowboys fans. Plenty of powder blue out there. Fans just erupted for Justin Herbert. This is the first and last time I will comment on the crowd. Let’s watch some football,” he tweeted. 

The Cowboys gave their fans something to cheer about early, as the NFC East franchise took a 7-0 lead over the Chargers on the first drive of the game.

The Dallas at Los Angeles contest is airing on CBS on Sunday afternoon.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.