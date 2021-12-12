Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday

Cowboys fans have shown up in Washington in what is arguably the biggest game of the season for both teams.

One fan that’s in attendance shot a video and confirmed that it looks to be a 50/50 split at FedEx Field.

DC cowboys fans really show out. It’s really 50/50 in here pic.twitter.com/wt883BOuQ0 — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 12, 2021

This shouldn’t be surprising considering that Cowboys fans are some of the best traveling fans in the country.

Not sure if this photo shows it, but almost all the fans on the left side of FedEx Field so far are Cowboys fans. Washington players were booed coming out of the tunnel — their own tunnel. pic.twitter.com/gBTCupCveI — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021

Dallas is already off to a strong start after head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed his team would win earlier in the week. The Cowboys are up 18-0 at the end of the first quarter after rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had a strip-sack on Taylor Heinicke. It was picked up by Dorance Armstrong and returned for a touchdown.

Before that, quarterback Dak Prescott found Amari Cooper in the endzone for a touchdown. Dallas ended up going for a two-point conversion and converted it after it was set up by a Randy Gregory interception.

If Dallas wins this game it would get to 9-4 overall and be in firm control of the NFC East.

The game is being televised by FOX.