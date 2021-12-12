The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans hold a sign before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans have shown up in Washington in what is arguably the biggest game of the season for both teams.

One fan that’s in attendance shot a video and confirmed that it looks to be a 50/50 split at FedEx Field.

This shouldn’t be surprising considering that Cowboys fans are some of the best traveling fans in the country.

Dallas is already off to a strong start after head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed his team would win earlier in the week. The Cowboys are up 18-0 at the end of the first quarter after rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had a strip-sack on Taylor Heinicke. It was picked up by Dorance Armstrong and returned for a touchdown.

Before that, quarterback Dak Prescott found Amari Cooper in the endzone for a touchdown. Dallas ended up going for a two-point conversion and converted it after it was set up by a Randy Gregory interception.

If Dallas wins this game it would get to 9-4 overall and be in firm control of the NFC East.

The game is being televised by FOX.

