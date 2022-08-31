Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks.

But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

"If this stays a fourth-round pick then the Eagles got more for Jalen Reagor than the Cowboys got for Amari Cooper," Ochoa tweeted, pointing out that the Cowboys only got a fifth-round pick for Cooper in a trade with the Browns earlier this year.

Given that Amari Cooper made two Pro Bowls and had nearly 4,000 receiving yards in 3.5 seasons for the Cowboys, it certainly feels like they could have gotten more. Though in fairness, Cooper's contract was a bit of a turn-off for some would-be trade targets.

Ochoa's tweet has over 1,200 likes in just over an hour, and a lot of frustrated Cowboys fans in the comments:

"Even if it’s deescalated to a 5th they also got the 7th. So they got more for him no matter what Jerry’s amari debacle gets better and better. SMH," one user wrote.

"Unacceptable lol just a terribly ran organization," wrote another.

"This crazy," a third user said more succinctly.

If the Dallas Cowboys struggle at wide receiver this coming season there are going to be all kinds of angry questions for the front office.