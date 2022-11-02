Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Player Of The Week Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There were quite a few big-time performers in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season — meaning some players were bound to be left out in the player of the week awards.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week — much to the disappointment of Dallas Cowboys fans. Many fans of the NFC East squad believe Cowboys running back Tony Pollard should have received the award.

"Tony Pollard got robbed at gunpoint here," Cowboys analyst Patrik Walker wrote on Twitter.

With Ezekiel Elliott ruled out, Pollard stepped up in a big way as RB1. The usual backup took 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 16 yards receiving.

While Dallas fans may want to see Pollard recognized for his performance, McCaffrey was a more than worthy recipient. In just his second game with San Francisco, the star running back logged 149 rushing/receiving yards and 34 passing yards. He became the first player to throw, run and catch a touchdown in a single game since LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2005.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was also a strong candidate for the award after he reeled in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Steelers.