Look: Cowboys Fans Upset With Old Packers-49ers Play

Cowboys fans everywhere are devastated by the way their season came to an end this past Sunday — and this play from earlier in the season certainly isn’t helping them move past it.

In Week 3, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers marched the ball down the field with no timeouts and defeated the San Francisco 49ers on a game-winning field goal. After a pass up the middle, the official was right there to touch the ball so Rodgers and the Packers could line up and spike it.

Notice where the official is when this ball is spotted… https://t.co/Z8zr83JnMe — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 18, 2022

This, of course, isn’t exactly how things went for the Cowboys on Sunday night.

After a designed run up the middle for Dallas QB Dak Prescott, the Cowboys scrambled to get lined up for the spike. The umpire, who was well behind the play, was forced to break though the offensive line and touch the ball after Prescott mistakenly handed it to his center.

Cowboys fans are noting the differences between the official’s handling of the situation during each of these plays.

“Not to blame the refs, but they do have to do a better job in this situations too. SMH,” one fan wrote.

“The ref did indeed screw us. You can disagree that’s okay but it doesn’t make it any less accurate and true,” another added.

“The official beat the offense to the ball. Unlike the cowboys when they had to wait for the official to walk to the ball,” another said.

This play will certainly be a sore subject for Cowboys fans for years to come.