Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys defense is getting a nice boost ahead of its playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

On Wednesday, Dallas announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is designated to return to practice after being placed on the IR with a pectoral injury. Touching on the injury with Cowboys.com's Patrik Walker, Hankins said:

I feel good. I feel like I could've been back sooner but, with the [IR] rules, I had to be out four weeks. But I'm not mad about it. It gave me more time to get my body right and ready for the playoffs. The time is now.

Fans reacted to reinforcements being on the way.

"What a great post!" a user said.

"Great News," another replied.

The veteran DT played in five games for the 'Boys, starting three and recorded 10 tackles.

Interior pressure has been known to get Brady off his game. If Hankins can plug the middle for Dallas, the Cowboys could have a better chance of moving on to the divisional round.