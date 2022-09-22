Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice Thursday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Injuries have been a big problem for the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2022 season. But one of their most important players is back in practice ahead of Week 3.

On Thursday, Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott was back on the practice field. His return comes just 10 days removed from hand surgery suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Dak wasn't taking reps or even throwing the football around off to the side. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he was simply gripping and throwing a training ball.

Per the report, the Cowboys are trying to build Dak up for a quick return. The team is currently targeting a return date of Week 4 or Week 5.

The Dallas Cowboys lost Dak Prescott in the second half of their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was ultimately a losing effort. But in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a win.

Rush will lead the Cowboys once again when they take on the New York Giants this coming Sunday. After that, it all comes down to how Dak is recovering from surgery to determine when he'll be back on the field again.

No doubt the Cowboys would prefer to have their Pro Bowl signal caller for as many games as possible. But if Rush manages to distinguish himself while he recovers, perhaps rushing Dak back won't be necessary.

Will Dak Prescott return in Week 4, Week 5 or sometime even later?