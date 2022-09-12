Look: Cowboys Legend Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Suggestion

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. Tune in to NBCSN on December 8 at 8 p.m. ET or Univision Deportes Network on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the one hour SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Sportsperson of the Year special. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

We've had our first major quarterback injuries of the 2022 college football season, which means it's time for people to start suggesting that free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets mentioned for a job again.

But for one Dallas Cowboys legend facing the prospect of going half the season without Dak Prescott, Kaepernick isn't the answer.

On Monday's edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith suggested that the Cowboys give Kaepernick a try. First Take co-host Michael Irvin wasn't hearing any of it though.

"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now," Irvin said. "Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team."

Irvin stated repeatedly that he would rather have Cooper Rush as his starter than Kaepernick. He pointed out that Rush led the Cowboys to a win over the Vikings when Dak Prescott was injured for one game last year.

"I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I will take my chances with Cooper Rush. I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying."

Colin Kaepernick finally got his chance at an NFL tryout without the Las Vegas Raiders during this past offseason. But it did not manifest in a contract with the team.

Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, and at 34 years of age with no playing time in six years may not have much to offer.

Whatever you feel about Colin Kaepernick, it's hard to envision him being the answer at quarterback for any team, no matter how dire their passing situation is.