Look: Cowboys Player Has Named Spelled Wrong Today

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling early against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday afternoon’s Divisional Round game.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 10-0, early in the second quarter.

The Cowboys’ players aren’t the only ones struggling on Sunday afternoon. The team’s equipment staff appears to be struggling, too.

One Dallas Cowboys player appears to have his name spelled wrong on the back of his uniform on Sunday afternoon.

fam, did the cowboys equipment staff really misspell leighton vander ESCH’s name for a playoff game? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qI8rgJYbIK — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 16, 2022

Welp.

It’s been that kind of afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas and San Francisco are currently playing on CBS.